Thomas says Pogačar was oh-so-casual at 400+ watts

We all know Tadej Pogačar is incredible. Former Tour de France champ Geraint Thomas shared a hilarious story from Liège–Bastogne–Liège that only adds to the legend.

The world champion won the race in fine style—as he has at several other events—absolutely dominating his competition.

During the Brit’s podcast, Watts Occurring, Thomas recounted his experience at Liège.

“There was zero chance that Pogačar would be beaten. I heard him say afterwards that the people who said he’d gotten worse after the Amstel Gold Race don’t know anything about cycling,” Thomas said. “I think they do know something about cycling—but not about Pogačar. The speed he rode there was… unreal.”

Thomas, who finished 93rd and was working hard for his Ineos Grenadiers team, shared a surreal moment he had with Pogačar before the Slovenian went nuclear on the Côte de La Redoute.

“Liège–Bastogne–Liège starts uphill, you know? So there was a fight going on for the early breakaway, and we were riding more than 400 watts,” he said. “‘Hi G Thomas,’ I heard, and I looked back—it was Pogačar. Then he starts riding next to me and chatting—talking about bloody getting a new Richard Mille watch or something he was going to look at on Monday.”

Thomas said, “I thought: we’re riding 420 watts—do you want to have a conversation now? I felt okay, but I just had to focus on breathing.”

Not long after, Pogačar launched—seated—on La Redoute like an absolute monster. No one stood a chance.

Tom Pidcock and Julian Alaphilippe began as the main chasers before Ben Healy and Giulio Ciccone joined them en route to the Côte des Forges. Pogačar hit the climb 46 seconds ahead, with Alaphilippe beginning to fade. On the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, he extended his lead to 1:20. As a large group closed in behind, Ciccone attacked, followed by Healy.

That Pogačar comment under the Watts Occuring podcast video 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/2zB2ZuecJu — Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) May 1, 2025

Pogačar had ample time to savour his solo victory, while Healy and Ciccone held off the chasers to round out the podium. Despite early efforts, Pidcock and Alaphilippe couldn’t match the decisive moves—and the Slovenian’s dominance proved unshakable on the Ardennes climbs.

The 38-year-old Thomas, now in his final season as a pro, summed it up simply:

“Pog really is on another level.”