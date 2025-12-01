Threatened Vancouver bike lanes aren’t going anywhere

Across Canada, cycling networks have been under political pressure. Montreal’s new administration has floated cuts to future routes, Ontario Premier Doug Ford continues to dismiss bike infrastructure, and similar tensions have surfaced in Nova Scotia, Alberta and parts of Metro Vancouver. Against that backdrop, Vancouver’s latest budget contains an unexpected piece of good news: the long-contested plan to remove the Beach Avenue bike lane has evaporated.

When council approved its 2026 austerity budget, observers noticed a missing line item, as reported by bettercolumbia.ca. The $4.5-million allocation needed to widen Beach Avenue and bring back two-way car traffic between Denman Street and the Stanley Park entrance simply wasn’t there.

This marks the latest turn in a prolonged standoff. The proposed road widening depended on relocating the cycling route onto parkland at English Bay. That is a $6-million redesign that required Park Board approval. The Board endorsed the broader Imagine West End Waterfront Vision in 2024. However it refused the Beach Avenue component, arguing it offered no improvement to the cycling network and carried unnecessary costs.

Meanwhile, the bike lane itself—born in 2020 as a pandemic response—has remained hugely popular. Counts from 2021 show around 14,000 daily trips, and public feedback strongly favoured keeping the route in place. A minority of opponents, from West End residents to park-access drivers and tour-bus operators, maintained it hindered vehicle circulation.

Despite that support, ABC councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung pushed to restore two-way traffic after the 2022 election, briefly prompting the council to challenge the Park Board’s authority. But with the province showing no rush to dissolve the Board, the city’s budget now signals a retreat.

For cyclists, the result is simple: the Beach Avenue route survives, even as other parts of Canada move in the opposite direction. But hey, some good news is a welcome change. Let’s hope that it continues.