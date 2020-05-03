Three Canadian cyclists, 90, 17 and 32, killed by drivers this week

The global pandemic has prompted unprecedented decreases in traffic congestion. The environmental benefits are clear, essential workers are able to get to and from work without sitting in traffic and there is theoretically more space for cyclists on the road.

RELATED: While many Canadian cities implement emergency bike lanes, some lag behind in their response

Unfortunately, there have also been downsides to the emptied streets. Fewer cars on the road has prompted more aggressive driving and speeding. Police across the country have reported “dramatic increases” in speeding incidents as traffic volume has decreased. “Extreme speeding” is on the rise, and with it comes the dangers of reckless driving.

Three cyclists killed

This week, three Canadian cyclists were killed by drivers. Thursday afternoon, 90-year-old Ken Luddington was riding near Highway 1 in Auburn, N.S. when a car driving eastbound hit him. RCMP officers pronounced him dead at the scene. Officers are currently investigating the incident. The 25-year-old driver involved in the incident was not injured.

Friday, around 11 p.m., a 17-year-old cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run near Elmira Ont. Police are searching for the suspect, who was described as a white man in his 20s around 6-feet tall with brown hair. The driver initially stopped to help the boy but soon took off, driving his damaged 2012-2017 Chevrolet Sonic. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, just after midnight, a 32-year-old cyclist was killed in Brampton, Ont. in another hit-and-run incident. The victim, a Brampton resident, was hit by a driver near Bovaird Dr and Mississauga Road. Police say the driver fled the scene, leaving the cyclist lying on the road. A passing driver called 911 but efforts to revive the cyclist were unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing—police are looking for a Ford vehicle with front end damage.