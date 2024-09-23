Thrilling finish to the under-23 world TT championships

Monday’s menu of the 2024 UCI Road World Championships in Zürich, Switzerland started with the Junior men’s time trial and finished with the under-23 men’s chrono.

The Course

The U23 men raced the same 29.9-km time trial course as the elite women. Starting in Gossau they headed west and then south where they met the 2.5-km Uetikon a See hill before running along the east side of the Zürichsee. The intermediate time checks were at kilometers 10.4 and 20.5. There was a little bit of rain.

The Canadian contingent consisted of Michael Leonard, 10th last year, and Jonas Walton.

UAE-Emirates’ Mexican sensation Isaac del Toro was an early starter. His intermediate times were 15:22 and 27:35 before hitting the line at 38:06.

The Mexican found himself under pressure from several riders. Irish powerhouse Adam Rafferty and Swiss spark Jan Christen both were faster at the intermediate time checks. Rafferty was 38:00 and Christen was 37:23.

Christen looked like he was going to run away with the rainbow jersey, but hat wouldn’t last for long, as ultimately Spanish rider Ivan Romeo would demolish his tme by 41 seconds. However he would have to wait for Swedish rider

Jakob Söderqvist. By the Swede ran out of time, finishing half a minute behimd.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com