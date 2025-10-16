Throwback to the wildest Essen Exact Cross finish — and how to watch in 2025

It’s impossible to talk about Essen without revisiting that finish. The 2012 edition delivered one of cyclocross’ most chaotic climaxes, a mud-caked duel between Zdeněk Štybar and Jan Denuwelaere that veered from sprint to controversy in a heartbeat. The pair, caked in sludge after a brutal race, hit the final straight shoulder-to-shoulder. Štybar launched early, drifting into Denuwelaere’s line, triggering a dramatic tangle just metres from the tape.

Štybar was first across the line — briefly. Officials ruled he’d impeded Denuwelaere, who, in one of the sport’s most surreal images, slid on his side, scraping across the finish by mere centimetres ahead of a stunned Rob Peeters.

Stripped of victory, Štybar was left fuming. Denuwelaere, battered and barely upright, was eventually awarded the win. A finish so wild it cemented Essen’s legend — and still sparks debate every winter.

Sure, riders go and courses change. Štybar retired in 2024 after a helluva career, and the parcours for this year’s Exact Cross in Essen is a bit different.

Check out the finish from 2012, then get ready for the 2025 event on Saturday.

The cyclocross season in Europe is ramping up, and FloBikes is covering a bunch of it. Will Wout van Aert or Tom Pidcock race ‘cross this year? Undoubtedly, defending world champion Mathieu van der Poel will eventually jump in and get set to break a rainbow record he shares with Erik De Vlaeminck. Van Aert seems to be the sole rider who can challenge MvdP…but will he even do ‘cross this year ?

Cross is here, and there are a slew of races — btw, it makes trainer riding far more bearable. Time your training sessions with World Cups, Exact Cross, or Superprestige events, and it makes the time fly.

Canadian Cycling Magazine also loves ‘cross and will have reports and photos if you miss the FloBikes coverage.