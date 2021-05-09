Tim Merlier wins first bunch sprint of 2021 Giro d’Italia in his Grand Tour debut

Tim Merlier is showing the cycling world that Alpecin-Fenix is more than just Mathieu van der Poel in 2021, as the Belgian earned the victory in his Grand Tour debut on Sunday’s first road stage of the 104th Giro d’Italia. Merlier had three one-day race victories in March. Saturday’s time trial winner Filippo Ganna kept the pink jersey.

The Course

The first road stage of the 104th edition seemed likely to end in a bunch sprint. The route headed northeast from Stupinigi outside of Torino to Novara on the way to Milan. There was a bend just before the finish line, which would make things a little dicey. The single KOM point at the midway point of 179 km would no doubt draw a small breakaway with blue mountains jersey aspirations.

We are in Stupinigi, for the 179km #Giro stage 2 to Novara, where the sprinters should fight for victory. pic.twitter.com/Aa5e40LTqA — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) May 9, 2021

A trio of Italian fugitives from wildcard teams decided to vie for that first mountains jersey. It would be Vincenzo Albanese of Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador’s team EOLO-Kometa who was first to the top of the Cat. 4 Montechiaro d’Asti.

There were two intermediate sprints within 16 km of each other. With two fugitives still up the road, there was a little confusion with the first sprint, Elia Viviani going hard at a point in the road that wasn’t the line, and then Fernando Gaviria nudging over the proper line.

The escapees were caught just before the second intermediate sprint, and Ganna leapt from the peloton to take three bonus second there.

The next 25 km was dedicated to colour blocks forming to set up their fast men. The GC men had their men massed at the front with 3 km to race.

Bora-Hansgrohe led under the red kite. Merlier went from far out and hung tough for the famous victory. Peter Sagan placed fifth.

2021 Giro d’Italia Stage 2

1) Tim Merlier (Belgium/Alpecin-Fenix) 4:21:09

2) Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy/Qhubeka-Assos) s.t.

3) Elia Viviani (Italy/Cofidis) s.t.

2021 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Filippo Ganna (Italy/Ineos Grenadiers) 8:48

2) Eduardo Affini (Italy/Jumbo-Visma) +0:10

3) Tobias Foss (Norway/Jumbo-Visma) +0:12

110) Antoine Duchesne (Canada/Groupama-FDJ) +0:57