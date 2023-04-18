Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup Milton preview

More than 300 athletes from 50 nations return back to Milton, ON, for the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup from April 20-23. Canada will be well represented with a strong team on the hunt for medals. Cycling Canada announced its roster for the races on Tuesday, and it’s stacked with several favourites for big results with important points on the line.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifying

Olympic sprint medallists Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest will be looking to gain points to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games . They will be joined by teammates Sarah Orban and Jackie Boyle. On the men’s side, multiple-time Canadian Champion James Hedgecock will be on the hunt for those crucial points with Olympian Nick Wammes and teammates Ryan Dodyk and Tyler Rorke.

Current scratch world champion Dylan Bibic will race in front of a home crowd, gearing up for the team pursuit. He will ride alongside local riders from the Milton region, Carson Mattern and Olympian Michael Foley. They will be joined by Mathias Guillemette. On the women’s side, riders Erin Attwell, Maggie Coles-Lyster, Sarah Van Dam and Olympian Ariane Bonhomme will also represent on home soil. Coles-Lyster has just returned from a spring campaign in Europe racing the road.

Best nations in attendance

“The Nations Cup is an opportunity to earn points for Olympic qualification,” Dan Proulx, head coach at Cycling Canada said. “It’s a battle just to qualify for the Games. Many of the best nations will be in Milton. The athletes have trained hard and are hoping to improve on the performances they did in the first two Nations Cup of the year.”

Focus on development in the team pursuit

Young riders will fill the team pursuit squad. Penelope Primeau, Kiara Lylyk, Adèle Desgagnés and Devaney Collier will ride together in that event. Chris Ersnt, Daniel Fraser-Maraun, Campbell Parrish and Sean Richardson will ride on the men’s squad.

Other riders to watch include team pursuit world champions Chiara Consonni, Martina Fidanza, Elisa Balsamo and Vittoria Guazzini from Italy. Madison world champion, Benjamin Thomas from France. will also toe the line. The lineup also includes former omnium Olympic champion, Elia Viviani and Corbin Strong of New Zealand.