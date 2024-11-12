To Giro or not to Giro: Rumours swirl about Vingegaard racing in Italy

Speculation is mounting about whether Danish cycling star Jonas Vingegaard will take on the Giro d’Italia in 2025. The idea has circulated in cycling media for some time, but recently, Spanish publication AS reignited the buzz, suggesting that Vingegaard’s participation is nearly confirmed.

Reports of Vingegaard’s potential Giro appearance aren’t the only whispers making waves. RCS, the Giro’s organizers, seem intent on attracting a star-studded lineup next year, with names like Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič also in the mix.

Following Tadej Pogačar’s success in tackling both the Giro and the Tour, sources claim RCS provided these big-name riders with an early look at the still-unreleased race route in hopes of securing their commitment to the starting line. With even a few of these superstars, the Giro could be gearing up for one of the most talent-packed editions in recent memory.

Vingegaard’s team, Visma – Lease a Bike, is cautious about fueling the speculation. Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet reached out to team spokesperson Thijs Roelen, who said they’re far from finalizing the 2025 race plans. “We’re right in the middle of working out the team’s goals for next year.”

Asked whether the team has actually seen the Giro route, Roelen was noncommittal, only noting that “everyone’s aware of the delay in the route presentation.” The 2025 Giro route remains unposted due to ongoing negotiations with Albania, which may host the Grande Partenza. When asked directly about AS’s claim that Vingegaard received the route early, he declined to comment.

Meanwhile, former Tour de France winner and fellow Dane Bjarne Riis said it’s not a wise choice for Vingegaard to race in Italy before heading to the Tour.

“Yes, we have all seen that Tadej Pogačar can ride the Giro d’Italia and then compete in the Tour shortly after. Jonas is also capable of that. But if he wants to go to the Tour, I don’t think I would do the Giro first,” Riis told BT.

Riis explained that the unknown factors of riding both races could impact Vingegaard’s Tour ambitions. “I think it would be very cool if Jonas would decide to do it. But it’s also risky. Visma – Lease a Bike obviously knows firsthand how to recover and get him on top of his game. If the Tour is his priority, I do not see him riding the Giro d’Italia first. I say that because he is not the defending Tour winner,” the 60-year-old former pro said. “It would have been a different story if he had won the Tour this year. But there are many things they know that we do not. And I also have to say that Jonas might want to try something new once.”