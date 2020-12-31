Tokyo Olympic Games quarantine could create conflict with Tour de France and Giro Rosa

The emergence of reports that athletes will have to quarantine in Japan for 14 days before their Olympic Games competitions begin has prompted WorldTour riders to rethink their schedules for next season. A two-week athlete lockdown would mean that riders would have to choose between the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games and the Tour de France and Giro Rosa. On Monday Japan suspended entry of non-resident foreign nationals arriving from the majority of the world to prevent the spread of a new, highly infectious variant of coronavirus. Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws reported on Thursday that the International Olympic Committee has agreed to the quarantine.

The road races in Tokyo are July 24 and 25 for the men’s and women’s contests respectively, with the time trials scheduled for July 28. Road racers would have to quarantine in Japan from July 10 or 11. The Tour de France ends in Paris on July 18 and the Giro Rosa finishes on July 11.

The reigning Olympic road champs, Greg Van Avermaet and Anna van der Breggen, personify the conflict. Van Avermaet’s new French squad, AG2R-Citroën, will want to display its “maximum squad” for its home tour, especially now that GC contender Romain Bardet has moved on to Team DSM, but Van Avermaet still wants to defend his gold. Van der Breggen is the current Giro Rosa titlist and going into her last year before retirement.

A slightly different scenario faces Mathieu van der Poel. He is aiming for a Tokyo medal in mountain biking on July 23, but his ProTeam Alpecin-Fenix squad is guaranteed a Tour de France place this year and he’s its biggest star. “If I have to choose between the Tour de France and mountain biking at the Olympics, I will of course go for the latter,” he said.

Tokyo’s hilly road route will appeal to Tour de France contenders Egan Bernal, Primoz Roglic and yellow jersey holder Tadej Pogacar and Giro Rosa favourites Annemiek van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini.