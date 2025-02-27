Tom Boonen on the mysterious healer with ointment made from bats for his saddle sore

In 2011, Tom Boonen had a serious saddle sore injury that resulted in him not being able to ride a bike for three months. He had to wait for it to heal. Given that he was a famous riders in Belgium–a former world champion, multiple winner of Paris-Roubaix and Ronde van Vlanderen, this was all over the news. And, it seemed, it resulted in him having some uninvited help from a very strange self-proclaimed healer.

During Wielerclub Wattage, a podcast about cycling, on Tuesday, he said that he read in the newspaper about Kevin Debruyne, a Belgian soccer player, who was injured, and it reminded me of the strange man. He said the man repeatedly visited the soccer player with the aim to help him recover. Boonen said the story sounded familiar.

“But Kevin De Bruyne was not interested in his help and hadn’t asked for it either. Since it happened multiple times, he had the man arrested,” Boonen said, as reported by Sporza. “In the newspaper article, it Boonen mentioned that the man was a 78-year-old from Antwerp, which sounded familiar to him. He recalled a similar experience, explaining that in late 2011, his doorbell rang, and an older man was standing there. The man had created an ointment and advised him to apply it to his scrotum.

“He wouldn’t tell me what was in it—something with bats—but assured me it was harmless,” he said. “I sent him away and never used the ointment.”

Boonen would eventually recover from the injury and race again in 2012–without the batshit crazy healer dude’s help. In fact, the next year he won E3 Harelbeke, Gent–Wevelgem, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix–the first rider to ever do so in history.

Boonen continued to race for another five years, ultimately retiring in 2017, capping off a 15-year career. During those year the Belgian won a staggering 122 races, including 44 Classics.