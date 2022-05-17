Tom Brady went for his first ride in 15 years and absolutely loved it

They say cycling is the new golf, and given the fact that more and more pro baseball, basketball and football players are riding, this might be truer than ever. Reggie Miller, Bo Jackson, Canada’s Luke Willson are all examples of athletes who have fallen in love with the bike.

The latest conversion (* zing * ) to cycling is none other than Tom Brady. Brady is one of the most famous NFL quarterbacks in history, with six Super Bowl wins in his career. The Tampa Bay Buccaneer retired this year after winning his last Super Bowl..only to unretire just over a month later.

On Saturday, Brady posted a video as he was getting ready to do another typical day in the life of the 44-year-old’s routine. In the video, he says he normally has a smoothie and work out. However, he decided to mix it up and instead of his regular routine, he decided to jump on a bike share ride, and do something he hasn’t done in 15 years.

The QB seems to be having a great day riding, and the joy on his face is something we can all relate to.

Check out the clip of the superstar riding below.