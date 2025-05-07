Tom Dumoulin and the forbidden kiwi

The 2017 Giro d’Italia winner shared a curious anecdote in an interview with the Dutch magazine Chapeau, as reported by Wielerflits—and it turns out a debate about kiwis changed his view on the sport.

After winning the Giro, his team, Sunweb (now Team Picnic PostNL), became far more rigid about nutrition. Discussions became arguments—and one of them was about fruit. 2017 was a big year for the Dutchman. Not only did he take a Grand Tour, he became world time trial champion as well.

“I first argued with the soigneur. Then I had a discussion with the dietitian, remotely. And then we ended up in a video call with a whole group,” Tom Dumoulin said. “There I was, one of the top cyclists in the world, begging on a call if I could please eat a kiwi instead of an apple.”

It was a strange moment that stuck with him, he said—not just for its absurdity, but for what it symbolized. Dumoulin said he began to question how things had gone so far off track.

“How did I end up here?” he asked himself. “It’s not like I was being careless about nutrition. No, in fact, I think I was the one who was the most serious about it. I read all kinds of studies, wanted to understand everything. That’s what made me, quite often, the difficult one.”

The irony, he said, was palpable: his commitment to performance, to understanding the science behind everything he ate and did, had turned against him. The sport that once empowered him began to suffocate him with its rules, its rigidity.

The kiwi became more than just a piece of fruit. It was a symbol of control, of how tightly wound things had become. A small deviation from the plan—one he could back with scientific evidence—still required layers of approval.

Dumoulin wasn’t questioning things to be a pain in the ass, either. He was a professional to the core. But even for him, the boundaries started to blur. “At some point,” he said, “you lose sight of the human behind the athlete.”

The call about the kiwi may sound trivial. But for Dumoulin, it marked something deeper: the moment the sport started feeling less like passion, and more like prison.

He said that his life as a pro cyclist became one, “in a straitjacket”. He would go on to race for five more years, racking up some big results. A second at the Tour de France, a silver at the Olympics, a silver at the time trial worlds and a win and several podiums in Tour stages. The retired pro now works as a television analyst for the Dutch public broadcasting network, NOS.