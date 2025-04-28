Tom Dumoulin says pros need brake lights and padded kit

With the high amount of crashes and serious injuries–or deaths–many riders, both past and present are voicing their ideas, including former pro Tom Dumoulin. Some of his ideas include brake lights and protective clothing.

“One: why the hell don’t we have a traffic light on our bikes yet?” he asked on NOS as reported by WielerFlits. “Just a little red light that lights up at the back when you hit your brakes. It would certainly make a difference.”

He also suggested that clothing that had padding in it would reduce injuries. “Point two: protective clothing,” he said. “Of course it sucks to ride with padding in your shoulders and hips, but surely the industry should be able to make something that is beautiful and sufficiently comfortable?”

The Dutchman is not the first rider to suggest changes to kit. Swiss cyclist Stefan Küng has proposed the integration of airbag technology into cycling apparel. Following a severe crash during the European time trial championships, Küng suggested that inflatable bibs, jerseys, or helmets could reduce injury severity in crashes. He acknowledged the cost but emphasized the potential benefits, stating, “What is 500 euro if it can prevent serious injuries or even fatalities?”

Other safety protocol ideas

Former WorldTour rider Michael Barry has emphasized the need for developing safety protocols within the peloton to reduce crashes. While crashes have always been part of cycling, their frequency and severity seem to have increased. The former pro said that factors like higher speeds due to advancements in aerodynamics, nutrition, and training contribute to this trend. He argued against gear restrictions as a solution, suggesting that a comprehensive approach to safety is necessary.



The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has decided to test lighter gear ratios in professional cycling races to potentially slow down the peloton and enhance safety. This initiative received mixed reactions.

Riders like Wout van Aert and Chris Froome supported it, believing it could make the sport safer. However, others, such as forme pro Michael Rasmussen, criticized the idea. He argued it contradicts the essence of cycling.

Dumoulin said, though retired, he is still aware of how sketchy cycling can be.

“I noticed that last week when I rode an amateur gravel race in the United States. At the first best descent I suddenly saw bib numbers passing everywhere outside and underneath,” he said. “Suddenly I got scared. I realized that I had taught myself as a driver to suppress that fear. As a rider you can go into a mode to block everything, but in an amateur race I didn’t want that at all. That’s how it came all the way in.”

The UCI did announce in March it would be testing the gear restriction idea, but not when or where.