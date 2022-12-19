Home > News

Tom Pidcock absolutely destroyed the Sa Calobra Strava KOM

Ineos Grenadiers super star broke record by almost two minutes

December 19, 2022
British rider Tom Pidcock put in some pretty impressive numbers after smashing the Sa Calobra Strava KOM by almost two minutes on Sunday. The world cyclocross champ roder the famous climb in Mallorca as part of the Ineos Grenadiers winter training cam.

Pidcock finished the 9.4 km climb in 22:46, which has a 7 per cent grade. He carved 1:50 off the previous record held by Ed Laverack.

As expected, his numbers are phenomenal. His power was uploaded to Strava: 386 watts for 22 minute, which ends up being 6.7 W/kg.

 

