Tom Pidcock ‘deselected’ for Il Lombardia

On Friday, Ineos-Grenadiers rider Tom Pidcock announced that he would not be racing in Il Lombardia on Saturday. “Just as things were on the up after a turbulent end to the year, I am deselected for Lombardia tomorrow. I am in great shape and was really looking forward to it! Good luck to the boys; I guess the off-season starts early. Thanks for everyone’s support, even in the tough times.”

The last-minute deselection fueled rumors that the Olympic and world champion may be headed to a different team in 2025. He appeared poised for a solid run at the Race of the Falling Leaves after finishing strong at the Giro dell’Emilia, taking second place behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in brutal weather conditions.

Tom Pidcock missing from start list

Cyclingnews originally flagged his absence from the start list after noticing he was missing from RCS, the race organizers’ official announcement. This would have been his first attempt at Lombardy, a course that would suit the Brit well. Instead, Ineos is sending Thymen Arensman, Jonathan Castroviejo, Brandon Rivera, Ben Swift, Connor Swift, Ethan Hayter, and Ben Turner.

The route for Il Lombardia has been officially changed due to severe weather in northern Italy, as reported by WielerFlits and Sporza. Heavy rainfall has caused landslides and road damage, leading to alterations in both the early and later sections of the course.

Notably, the Passo di Ganda, set to be tackled after 37 km, will be replaced by the Selvino ascent. Riders will head toward Albino instead of Gazzaniga after about 40 km, with the original route resuming after the Selvino climb.

Additionally, concerns about flooding in Como have prompted a new finish line location at Viale Felice Cavalotti, shifting from the originally planned Lungo Lario Trento. Although Pogačar is largely considered to be the favourite, Pidcock could have played spoiler.