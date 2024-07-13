Tom Pidcock out of Tour de France

Just a day after Primož Roglič withdrew from the Tour, Ineos-Grenadiers rider Tom Pidcock will also bow out.

“A disappointed Tom Pidcock will not line up for stage 14 of the Tour de France today,” his team posted on X. “Tom is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 and under advice from our medical team will now return home to recover.” The British rider is targeting the 2024 Paris Olympics MTB race next.

On Thursday, Mark Cavendish’s leadout man, Michael Mørkøv also withdrew due to a positive test.

“Despite the rider feeling good and doesn’t have essential symptoms, the medical staff of Astana took a decision to stop the rider,” Astana posted on social media.

Some teams have begun to utilize stricter COVID-19 protocols, including masking, out of a fear of a spread of sickness. Visma – Lease a Bike’s Sepp Kuss, the winner of the Vuelta a España in 2023, was a last-minute withdrawal following a COVID-19 infection. In crowded areas, all team members have been strongly advised to wear face masks. They are also encouraged to maintain rigorous hand hygiene practices.

“But it won’t be easy to convince everyone of the need for this protocol,” according to a team spokesperson. “When you see how much we as a team invest in the Tour de France, it is logical that you try to prevent a corona infection from going through the team.”

The Tour de France enters the Pyrenees on Saturday, and a wild G.C. battle is expected to continue between Dane Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar.