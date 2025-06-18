Tom Pidcock releases another stunning descent video

A few years ago, Tom Pidcock broke the Internet when YouTuber Safa Brian posted a jaw-dropping video of the British cyclist descending Tuna Canyon in Los Angeles. The 5-km descent features 65 sharp corners and an average gradient of -9.75 per cent. While fans were in awe of Pidcock’s technical skill, some raised safety concerns. Pidcock later clarified on Instagram that he had scouted the road beforehand, and a car drove ahead to ensure it was clear.

This wasn’t the first time the former cyclocross world champion and Olympic mountain bike gold medallist showed his mad skills on a descent. During the 2022 Tour de France, Pidcock won on the iconic Alpe d’Huez climb on Bastille Day. He became the youngest rider to ever do so. But it was his fearless descent that day—passing rivals with smooth precision—that truly turned heads.

Now, Pidcock is back with another breathtaking ride. On Wednesday, Red Bull released a video of him descending Germany’s Rossfeld Panoramastraße, approaching speeds of 100 km/h. The Rossfeld Panoramastraße descent stretches roughly 15 km, offering a high-speed drop from the summit near Berchtesgaden. Known for its wide turns and smooth surface, the road is a favourite for cyclists and drivers filming dramatic alpine runs. And now, Pidcock is the latest rider to try it out. The British rider has just finished the Giro d’Italia, where he finished 16th overall.

“We let Olympic champion Tom Pidcock cut loose on one of the most scenic mountain roads in Europe as he descends the breathtaking Rossfeld Panoramastraße on his road bike,” read the caption.

According to Red Bull, Dakar Rally champion Matthias Walkner followed on a motorbike to capture the action. The road appears to have been cleared in advance to ensure a safe ride for both.

Watch the full video below. And be sure not to clench your knuckles too, too hard!