Tom Pidcock speaks out about concerns for his safety after his wild, viral descent video

On Monday, YouTuber Safa Brian posted an absolutely incredible video of Tom Pidcock descending Tuna Canyon in L.A. While most people were impressed with his amazing skills, some were concerned about the multiple world champion’s safety. Many fans on Twitter and Facebook asked about cars or other people going up or down the hill.

The Tuna Canyon descent

The downhill is just under 5 km and has an average gradient of -9.75 per cent, and has 65 corners–some of which are very sharp. In fact, the twists are so abrupt on one of the early bends Pidcock clipped his pedal and caused his back wheel (and millions of our hearts) skip.

Given all the attention on social media, Pidock posted about it on his Instagram story. “For those asking, I did scout the descent a few times. It was a one way and there was a car ahead making sure all clear.”

Clearly Tom Pidcock has skills

He then addressed some of his fans who were concerned, and reminded them that he’s no rookie when it comes to going down a hill fast.

“I’ve been told it’s a ‘kids don’t try this at home’ one, very true!” He posted. “But kids, get out riding with your mates, have fun. I’ve spent thousands of hours messing around on bikes with my mates before I had the skills to do this.”

Here is the amazing descent if you missed it.