Tom Pidcock to miss Milan-San Remo with concussion

Strade Bianche winner Tom Pidcock had a crashy Tirreno-Adriatico, and his wreck in the final stage meant he didn’t finish the race. That crash proved worse than it first seemed, as it left the British rider with a concussion that will keep him from racing Saturday’s Milan-San Remo, the first Monument of the year.

In a team statement, Ineos Grenadiers described the concussion as “mild” and said that Pidcock would be “rested for a prescribed period”.

Pidcock is still slated to race Dwars door Vlaanderen on March 29 and the Tour of Flanders on April 2.

Another rider who will miss La Primavera is Michael Matthews (Australia/Jayco-AlUla, third place in 2015 and 2020, out with COVID-19.

Reigning champ Matej Mohorič will face red-bot compatriot Tadej Pogačar, 2020 victor Wout Van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel on Saturday.