Toronto councillor Mike Layton challenged Brad Bradford to a bike race

Two of Toronto’s strongest bike advocates in municipal government need to duke it out as soon as possible. Mike Layton, son of the late Jack, as well as Brad Bradford, have long supported increased bike infrastructure in Toronto.

Both politicians believe in using bikes as a way of commuting in the city to work and events. On Sunday, the Vintage Toronto Twitter account posted a throwback to the ’80s about when Toronto councillors Jack Layton, Michael Walker and Michael Gee challenged each other to a race to get to City Hall the fastest. Layton took a bike, Walker took public transit and Gee drove. Layton ended up winning.

The Midweek Cycling Club then suggested a similar rematch. “For 2022 let’s do Toronto councilors Denzil Minnan-Wong by car, Jaye Robinson by TTC, and Jack Layton by bike (Bradford would be an unfair advantage). Who wants to bet the results would be the same, some 40 years later?”

Although it’s almost certain that just like then, riding a bike in the downtown core would be quicker than a car and transit, Mike Layton wondered why Bradford would be faster. “Unfair advantage? Brad might be fast on a circuit, but I grew up on the back of a Toronto bike,” he replied. Knowing the ins and outs of a city definitely helps when you’re commuting, as Layton suggests.

Bradford, however, is a member of the Toronto Hustle team, and pretty darn quick. So to say that he “might be fast on a circuit” could be a bit of understatement. Bradford has raced in both Canada and the States, with several impressive results. He even won the Quinte Criterium in 2018, outsprinting none other than Ed Veal. Bradford also seems pretty confident in his abilities. “I will beat you, Mike Layton.”

It’s safe to say that if Canadian Cycling Magazine was placing bets, the smart money would be on Bradford, but there’s really only one way to find out…