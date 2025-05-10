Toronto cyclist in serious condition after being hit by a motorist

A female cyclist was taken to the hospital after being struck by a driver while riding her bike in the eastern part of Toronto. Toronto police say the incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street, in the area known as Cabbagetown.

According to a police report, the woman was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Though police have not specified the type of truck involved, video footage from the scene shows a dump truck stopped at the intersection.

COLLISION:

Gerrard St E & Parliament St @TPS51DIV

6:00 pm

-reports of a cyclist struck by a truck

-police on scene

-unknown extent of injuries

-updates to follow

ROAD CLOSURES:

-intersection is currently closed

-Parliament St closed between Spruce St and Oak St#GO964239

^sm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 9, 2025

Collisions and dump trucks

The area where the collision occurred was closed but has since reopened. Collisions between cyclists and dump trucks in Toronto have become an alarming issue, with an increase in fatalities and injuries, according to safety advocates, as reported by Global News.

In July 2024, a 24-year-old woman was killed when she was forced to exit the bike lane due to a garbage bin being parked there illegally. She was then struck by a dump truck as she merged into a westbound vehicle lane. Many advocates point to the large amount of construction taking place in the city, which can create dangerous situations.

More regulations and enforcement needed

Joey Schwartz, co-organizer of a memorial ride for the woman, told CBC that construction in the city has gotten “out of hand” and called for more accountability from construction companies.

Last year, Toronto led North America in construction with 221 cranes, marking a 26 per cent rise in vehicle registrations over the past decade. Due to this, the city has launched a new congestion plan to better coordinate construction projects, according to CityNews.

The plan includes steeper fees for construction vehicles blocking lanes—something Mayor Olivia Chow believes is a more pressing concern for gridlock in the city, as opposed to Premier Doug Ford’s constant complaint that bike lanes are the root of traffic congestion.