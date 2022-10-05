Home > News

Toronto cyclists are loving a beautiful new bridge in the ongoing Port Lands revitalization

The bridge is the first of several in a revitalized waterfront

Photo by: Waterfront Toronto
October 5, 2022
For the past few years Waterfront Toronto has been working on a huge makeover of the Port Lands area, creating a massive 400 hectare park complete with green space, rivers, bike paths and walkways.
The project, which is set to finish in 2024, will create a new river valley that runs through the area, as well as a new island–called Villiers Island. According to Waterfront Toronto, the river valley will be home to wildlife and diverse plants.

The new park is also being created to manage water flow and flood control in other parts of waterways in the city.

The new Cherry Street South bridge was unveiled on Monday to the delight of local riders.

Once complete, the entire section will create a rideable area from the tip of the park, traversing several similar futuristic bridges and creating an even safer route to Cherry Beach and the Leslie Street Spit, both popular areas for cyclists.