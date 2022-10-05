Toronto cyclists are loving a beautiful new bridge in the ongoing Port Lands revitalization

For the past few years Waterfront Toronto has been working on a huge makeover of the Port Lands area, creating a massive 400 hectare park complete with green space, rivers, bike paths and walkways.

The project, which is set to finish in 2024, will create a new river valley that runs through the area, as well as a new island–called Villiers Island. According to Waterfront Toronto, the river valley will be home to wildlife and diverse plants.

The new Cherry Street South bridge is a stunner ❤️ Well done on this one, Toronto #BikeTO pic.twitter.com/Un0Y1wOqhM — Dave Edwards (@DaveLikesBikes) October 4, 2022

The new park is also being created to manage water flow and flood control in other parts of waterways in the city.

Meet these crucial members of our planting crew in the Port Lands! Learn how they’re helping protect the 18,000-22,000 plants going into the river valley and parks each week: https://t.co/1lQloGjgx7 pic.twitter.com/s2lHcKOj1y — Waterfront Toronto (@WaterfrontTO) October 5, 2022

The new Cherry Street South bridge was unveiled on Monday to the delight of local riders.

Just rode the new Cherry Street bridge. It's a beauty. I love the completely separated bike line. View ain't bad either. pic.twitter.com/jfSCaqaNdq — Todd Irvine (@todd_irvine) October 4, 2022

Once complete, the entire section will create a rideable area from the tip of the park, traversing several similar futuristic bridges and creating an even safer route to Cherry Beach and the Leslie Street Spit, both popular areas for cyclists.