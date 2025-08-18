Toronto cyclists push back against helmet bans at major venues

Toronto’s cycling boom is hitting an unexpected speed bump: some of the city’s biggest event venues are banning helmets or charging fees to store them, prompting a new petition aimed at changing the rules.

The petition was started by local cyclist Kieren Dial. Dial is calling on the City of Toronto to ensure that helmets are welcome at public and ticketed events, or that venues provide a secure and affordable helmet check. “We should be encouraging people to ride safely, not making it harder or more expensive,” Dial said.

Policies of some venues

Venues like Scotiabank Arena require cyclists to check their helmets for fees as high as $20. At the Rogers Centre, entry can be refused depending on the security guard’s discretion. Dial says it’s strange as Toronto has invested in bike lanes and programs like Bike Share. Yet, cyclists attending concerts or sporting events face barriers to keeping their safety gear close.

Dial, who frequently commutes and attends events by bike, said the restrictions discourage people from cycling. Especially at night.

“Cycling is one of the safest, cleanest, and most efficient ways to get around Toronto. But only if riders can keep their safety gear with them,” he explained.

Lower fees for helmet storage

The petition asks City Council to either allow helmets inside venues or require secure helmet check services with a capped fee of $2–$5. Similar to a coat check, he added. Supporters argue that many major venues are conveniently located next to bike infrastructure, yet cyclists are being turned away or unfairly charged for simply bringing gear that protects them.

Dial’s message is clear: “Events should support safe transportation to and from the venue.”

The petition has been gaining traction online as Toronto’s cycling community calls on city leaders to update policies and make attending events safer for all riders. To sign the petition, head on over to change.org