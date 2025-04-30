Toronto e-bike rider attacked with shopping cart

As the war on bike lanes continues in Toronto, disturbing footage has surfaced of a violent, unprovoked assault. On Tuesday morning, a pedestrian walking beside a bike lane in the eastern part of the city threw a shopping cart into the path of an e-bike rider.

The cart struck the rider and knocked them to the ground.

Caught on camera

The video, which was shared in a community Facebook group, captured the aftermath. “The perpetrator looks back at the harm caused and continues walking away from the scene,” said David Shellnutt, known as the Biking Lawyer.

Shellnutt added that “apparently, the cyclist sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, but details remain limited, including whether police are involved. Another e-cyclist arrived on scene first to render aid to the fallen cyclist, as the perpetrator looked back at the mayhem and harm he had caused and casually kept walking.”

Tensions high over bike lanes

The attack comes amid escalating tensions over cycling infrastructure in Toronto.

In November 2024, Ontario passed Bill 212, officially titled the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024. It gave the province authority to reinstate vehicle lanes on Bloor Street West, Yonge Street, and University Avenue, drawing heavy criticism from cycling advocates. The law also requires municipalities to obtain provincial approval before converting vehicle lanes into bike lanes.

In April, an Ontario judge granted an injunction blocking the province from removing three Toronto bike lanes until a Charter challenge is resolved. Justice Paul Schabas noted the case raises “important and complex constitutional issues,” according to the CBC.

Meanwhile, the tone of the debate has become increasingly hostile — especially toward cyclists. Shellnutt believes that rhetoric may be fueling incidents like this. “While it is difficult to know the precise motives in this scenario, what we do know is that the provincial government’s anti-cyclist rhetoric breeds the kind of environment where tensions among road users are needlessly flamed and dangerously exacerbated,” he said, referring to the push to remove bike lanes and scapegoat them for gridlock.