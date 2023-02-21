Toronto Hustle adds Carson Miles, Chris Ernst and Evan Burtnik for 2023

Entering its seventh year, and second season as a UCI Continental team, Toronto Hustle prepares for a full season with an extensive calendar made up of signature road events, including the newly formed National Cycling League (NCL), women’s gravel, and community activations to continue their mission to inspire the next generation of riders across the country.

New signings for 2023

The team is excited to announce new signings on the men’s professional roster that include two time Canadian u-23 Champion Carson Miles and Canadian national team track stars Chris Ernst and Evan Burtnik.

While many look to Europe for professional cycling, Toronto Hustle is doubling down on Canadian athletes and North American racing by continuing to add top talent, and ensuring athletes have access to the biggest races on the continent.

2022 – a year to remember! Big thanks to our partners and to those who follow along and believe in grassroots community building

“When you see a Toronto Hustle jersey this year you can count on us playing a big role in the race. We’re here to win and turn some heads along the way,” Matteo Dal-Cin said. “We learned a lot last year stepping up to the UCI professional ranks and we’re building on those learnings with new talent and operational structure.”

The team will once again be focusing on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) calendar in support of the team’s commitment to the professional racing scene in North America, in addition to lining up as the only foreign team in the National Cycling League. Toronto Hustle will be racing gravel events across North America and will continue to have an extensive community calendar.

Matteo Dal-Cin, Michael Foley returning to Toronto Hustle

● Matteo Dal-Cin – overall winner of the 2022 UCI Tour of Rhodes, several stage wins at Tour of Gila & 2nd at Canadian national ITT

● Michael Foley – 2x national champion in 2022

● Edward Walsh – multiple Canadian national titles and former u-23 National Champion

● Ethan Sittlington – 2nd U23 Canadian nationals ITT

The full team roster will be announced shortly.

Women’s gravel program

Toronto Hustle is also excited to continue their Women’s Gravel Program and further grow the women’s cycling community. For 2023, four riders, including Steph Au and Holly Clarke who return for another season, will be lining up at various gravel events across North America and exploring roads less travelled, while continuing to encourage and inspire more women to do the same. Launched in 2020 as one of Canada’s first all-women’s gravel teams, the Toronto Hustle Women’s program has emerged as one of the most impactful women’s programs in North America.

Excited to have Holly Clarke returning again! West ender, recently turned east ender. Gravel and alternative race enthusiast, frequently riding point-to-point. Bike-packing adventurer, community Builder, organizer and fundraiser. Watch for her gravel adventures this season! pic.twitter.com/t4mBrikUzC — Toronto Hustle (@Toronto_Hustle) February 21, 2023

Community involvement continues

Toronto Hustle has been delivering positive community change since inception – both on and off the bicycle. These efforts have helped raise nearly $1 million for front line healthcare workers and mental health supports through CrushCOVID and Ride for Min’ in the past three years, over $150,000 for vital lyme disease research through their Gravel Run event and ongoing road safety advocacy continuing to push cycling infrastructure and knowledge forward. These elements have always been foundational to the Toronto Hustle program, and will continue to be a key focus for the team going forward.

“We are really proud of the continued success of our women’s gravel program, community activations and road safety initiatives that make our program about more than just race results. We’re about building community, creating safer streets and getting more people on bikes” Ben Baker, Toronto Hustle Director said.