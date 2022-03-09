Toronto Hustle’s Brad Bradford rode 24 hours and raised 280k

The Ride for Mind, organized in partnership with the Toronto Hustle cycling team and Toronto City Councillor Brad Bradford, Toronto Hustle raised more than $281,000. Individuals and teams rode for all or part of this virtual 24-hour cycling event to drive support and awareness.

Most participated from the comfort of home, tuning into the event livestream hosted by Councillor Bradford. Others oined the councillor to ride in-person at History, a new music and entertainment venue in the Beach.

We did it 🥳 $278,000 raised for vital mental health supports @MGHFoundation! When combined w our past two 24hr events, we've collectively raised $970,000! THANK YOU to the participants, nearly 1500 donors,those who tuned in or stopped by @HistoryToronto & to our amazing guests. pic.twitter.com/HGAAULzzOO — Toronto Hustle (@Toronto_Hustle) March 7, 2022

Councillor Bradford rode around the clock for 24 hours, at the same time interviewing a line-up of special guests, from musicians to politicians, and some famous cyclists, including Svein Tuft, Curt Harnett and Llori sharpe, to name a few.

Proceeds from Ride for Mind are helping to ensure MGH can provide cutting-edge mental health facilities and programming to support people of all ages in East Toronto.

Last night on March 4th, the TORONTO Sign at Nathan Phillips Queen was shining green to support #RideforMind and @MGHToronto 💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/X6EFDS50VL — Michael Garron Hospital Foundation (@MGHFoundation) March 5, 2022

Opening next winter, the Ken and Marilyn Thomson Patient Care Centre will have one-and-a-half floors dedicated to caring for children, teens and adults hospitalized with acute mental health issues including.

Thank you @vankayak for joining us on stage at #RideforMind. You put that amazing cardio to good use by helping us raise awareness for mental health supports with @MGHFoundation. There's still time to watch and donate: https://t.co/RbTlsPLX0D pic.twitter.com/N5Xkzeq91H — Toronto Hustle (@Toronto_Hustle) March 5, 2022

Event proceeds are also aiding the hospital’s donor-funded Transitional Youth Program, which breaks down barriers to accessing mental health services. Ride for Mind marks the third consecutive year that MGH has partnered with Toronto Hustle to hold a 24-hour cycling fundraiser. These events have raised over $971,000 in support of the hospital.