Toronto Hustle’s Matteo Dal-Cin takes overall lead at Tour of the Gila

Toronto Hustle’s Matteo Dal-Cin has won stage three of the Tour of the Gila, and has taken over the race lead with two stages remaining. In the women’s event, Emily Marcolini finished third, and sits in fifth overall. The time trial took place in Silver City, New Mexico.

The Tour of the Gila, is a UCI 2.2-rated race and finally back after two pandemic-cancelled years.

Women’s TT

DOEBEL-HICKOK, Krist EF EDUCATAION TIBCO SVB 39:34(76) 0:00 WARD, Maddy INSTAFUND RACING 39:36(43) @ 0:02 MARCOLINI, Emily 3T/Q+M CYCLING 40:09(46) @ 0:35

Women’s G.C.

DE CRESCENZO, Lauren USA CINCH RISE 7:17:51 00:00 DOEBEL-HICKOK, Krista USA EF EDUCATAION TIBCO SVB 7:18:05 @ 00:14 WARD, Maddy USA INSTAFUND RACING 7:20:06 @ 02

Men’s TT

56 SIMPSON, George PROJECT ECHLEON RACING 33:23(83) 0:00 11 DAL-CIN, Matteo TORONTO HUSTLE 33:30(34) @ 0:07 53 STITES, Tyler PROJECT ECHLEON RACING 33:45(92) @ 0:22

Men’s G.C.