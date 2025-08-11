Toronto launches bike-safety campaign with some seriously goofy slogans

Toronto has rolled out a fresh bike safety campaign designed to stick in riders’ heads — thanks to a set of goofy, memorable rhymes. Maybe it’s inspired by that classic Seinfeld episode where George drags out the name like “byyyy mennnenn,” mocking the annoying commercial. Or maybe the marketing department there thinks Toronto cyclists are children. Don’t get me wrong—these are all real and important issues, especially e-bikes riding the wrong way in a bike lane, or parking in them — but surely there was a better way to educate and remind people.

Anyway, it’s part of the city’s Vision Zero plan to eliminate road injuries. The campaign uses some…lighthearted verse, or something, to share important rules for riders of bikes, ebikes, and kick scooters.

The rhymes cover a range of safety do’s and don’ts, starting with a reminder that sidewalks are for pedestrians, not rideables. Some highlights:

“You’ve got wheels. They’ve got heels. Don’t ride on the sidewalk.”

The city of Toronto offers a reminder that sidewalks are for pedestrians, not riders. Ebikes and other rideables can be faster, bigger, and quieter. They pose risks to vulnerable pedestrians like seniors, children, and those with disabilities. Only mobility assistive devices, such as wheelchairs, are allowed on sidewalks. All other rideables must stay on roads or bike lanes, the city reminds people.

“Riding the wrong way in the bike lane grinds everyone’s gears.”

Riding against traffic puts others at risk. It also causes confusion and increases chances of collisions or forcing riders into car lanes, the statement explains.

“It’s a real pain when you stop in the bike lane.”

The PSA says that blocking bike lanes—even briefly—forces riders into traffic or to stop. That means risking their safety and disrupting cycling flow. Stopping or parking in bike lanes is prohibited for everyone, including drivers, delivery vehicles, and cyclists.

“If it takes gas, it moves too fast for the bike lane.”

This (near) rhyme explains that gas-powered mopeds aren’t allowed in Toronto’s bike lanes. Being faster and heavier, they must share the roadway with other vehicles per city and provincial rules. Only bikes and ebikes can use bike lanes. Electric mopeds without pedals and any vehicle with a license plate or gas engine must stay on the road — not the bike lane.

I mean, a lot of this could be explained with regular language, but perhaps it’s a fine way of sharing some common-sense rules with cyclists.

That being said, the biggest problem for cyclists is drivers. Although it does mention that drivers shouldn’t stop in bike lanes, they could also add a few more. (Just three days ago a Toronto cyclist was killed by a pickup driver when he was riding to the beach.)

Here are a few they missed:

“Eyes on the road, don’t text and scroll — distracted drivers kill and lose control!”

“Red means stop, don’t speed or race — killing cyclists is a deadly chase!”

“Give some space when passing by — close calls can make cyclists die!”

Give my agent a call, City of Toronto. I also do weddings and bar mitzvahs.