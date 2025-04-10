Toronto mayor: Construction, not bike lanes, is creating congestion

The bike lane debacle in Toronto continues—but Mayor Olivia Chow has pushed back on the idea that cycling infrastructure is the root of the city’s traffic problems.

“Construction is the number one problem. It’s not bike lanes, it’s construction,” Chow said.

In 2024, Toronto led North America in construction with 221 cranes, reflecting its rapid growth. With a 26 per cent rise in vehicle registrations over the past decade, the city has launched a new congestion plan to better coordinate construction projects, according to CityNews.

Chow says the city wants to make construction projects more transparent, accountable, efficient, and faster so it can clear roads and ease congestion.

For months, Premier Doug Ford has claimed that bike lanes were the main issue behind Toronto’s traffic woes. That’s why Bill 212 was passed in Ontario in November 2024, giving the province authority to restore vehicle lanes on Bloor Street West, Yonge Street, and University Avenue—drawing criticism from cycling advocates. Formally known as the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024, the law also requires municipalities to obtain provincial approval before converting vehicle lanes into bike lanes.

Cyclists have fought back—first with an attempted injunction, and then with an upcoming Charter challenge launched by CycleToronto.

Making construction accountable also means sharply increasing fees. For example, in 2024, when two utility companies blocked two lanes on eastbound Lakeshore Boulevard—causing a month-long traffic nightmare—the cost to the companies was just $5,000.

Following February’s congestion recommendations from the Toronto Region Board of Trade, the city says it’s now taking action, including fee hikes.

“If it takes the entire month of two lanes of traffic on Lakeshore, it will cost them right now $287,000,” Chow said.

Drivers may also feel the pinch, as Toronto hires more traffic wardens to keep intersections clear. While only police can issue fines, the penalty for “blocking the box” has jumped from $90 to $450. That refers to when a car stops in an intersection and creates havoc when the light changes.

As for the bike lane issue, the Ontario government appears to be softening its stance after discussions with the city. While the Ford government had pushed to remove lanes on Bloor, Yonge, and University, a press conference Tuesday with Mayor Olivia Chow signalled a possible shift.

Provincial Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria emphasized the need to restore a traffic lane to ease congestion but said the province would work with the city on alternative solutions that preserve bike lanes. Chow responded optimistically, suggesting some sections could allow both restored car lanes and protected bike lanes.