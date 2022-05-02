Toronto pedestrian sustains life-altering injuries after collision with cyclist

A man was injured severely on Sunday after a cyclist collided with him in downtown Toronto, according to a report from CP24. The collision occurred at 6:30 p.m., when the man was exiting a laneway. The cyclist then collided with the man, but it is unclear who is at fault as of yet. According to police, the pedestrian has suffered life-altering injuries but not life threatening. The bike rider was also hurt, but not as badly and is said to be OK.

There may be more information still to come concerning the incident. According to Twitter user @SYToronto, two separate witnesses say the pedestrian ran out into the street from between two parked cars, directly into the cyclist’s path.