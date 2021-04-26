Toronto’s ActiveTO road openings have an official date

Last year, thousands of Toronto cyclists (and pedestrians, scooter users, rollerbladers, etc.) made their way to specially closed roads every weekend as part of the ActiveTO pilot project. Though the 2021 iteration of the project has faced a few bumps in the road, it will finally kick off the weekend of May 1-2.

Streets are for people. Especially now when we need to get outdoors, safely. That's why our first ActiveTO road closures will begin this weekend (May 1 & 2):

🔹Lake Shore East

🔹Bayview Ave

🔹River St pic.twitter.com/WEh0p9KY8V — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) April 26, 2021

The first week of ActiveTO road closures will include Lake Shore East, Bayview Ave. and River St.

Lake Shore West closures

In 2020 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Lake Shore Boulevard East, Bayview Avenue and Yonge Street were opened up to give people more space to walk and cycle safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last summer, every weekend an average of 18,000 cyclists and 4,000 pedestrians enjoyed the Lake Shore Boulevard West ActiveTO closures.

This year, while ActiveTO will be returning, major construction in the area initially meant that the Lake Shore West stretch was not included in the 2021 project. The decision to cut out the Lake Shore West segment was met with backlash from local cycling groups. The Globe and Mail called ActiveTO without the Lake Shore closures a “watered-down version of 2020.”

RELATED: Some Canadian cities are struggling to bring back temporary bike lanes for the summer

In light of the negative response, the Toronto City Council re-assessed its plans on Apr. 7, and voted to figure out a way to include the Lake Shore West stretch on select ActiveTO weekends.

I know many residents enjoyed getting outside and cycling and jogging on Lake Shore West last year. I’m working with City staff to ensure that Lake Shore West will be again open for cyclists and pedestrians soon. — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) April 26, 2021



“ActiveTO has been a successful and popular program that will continue to help us through the pandemic as well as contribute to the future livability of our city,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Councillor Joe Cressy also announced that Allen Road will open to cyclists and pedestrians on June 6, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the cancellation of the Spadina Expressway.

And for more good news: to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the cancellation of the Spadina Expressway, we’re planning to open up the Allen to cyclists and pedestrians on June 6.

Get outside, explore, and stay safe. — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) April 26, 2021

Distancing

“I encourage everyone to get outside with members of their own household, and to keep their distance from others while doing so,” said Mayor Tory. Though Ontario is under a stay-at-home order, exercise is a permitted outdoor activity. He recommends Toronto residents planning to use ActiveTO routes access them by bike or as a pedestrian, as nearby parking is limited and there is no onsite parking available.