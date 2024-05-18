Toronto’s Ashlin Barry is junior American national RR champion

Toronto’s Ashlin Barry won the American junior road race championships, capping off a time trial victory and criterium silver. The EF – Education ONTO rider beat Braden Reitz (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale U19 Team) and

Adrian Groman (dcdevo Racing Academy) in the 87-km race in Charleston, West Virginia.

In the under-23 race, Gavin Hlady, took the road race win. Hlady is the son of former Continential rider, Mark Hlady, who hails from Canada. Barry is the son of former pros Michael and Dede Barry.

