Toronto’s Ashlin Barry second at E3 Saxo Classic

Mikita Babovich (Cannibal-Victorious U19) won the junior edition of the E3 Saxo Classic with a strong solo attack on Friday. The 17-year-old Belarusian broke away in the final 10 kilometres and held on to the finish in Harelbeke, Belgium, taking an impressive victory. Toronto’s Ashlin Barry, racing for USA Cycling, took second, while Filip André Glesnes Smoras (Norway) finished third.

The juniors raced part of the same course as the elite men, tackling the Paterberg, Oude Kwaremont, and Tiegemberg in the last 45 km. Earlier attacks, including a solo move by Seth Jackson, were reeled in. Babovich quickly built a 30-second gap and held off the chasing peloton to claim victory.

Barry, who has begun his spring season after a winter of racing track, finished seventh overall at the 18th Guido Reybrouck Classic on Sunday. On Saturday, he placed second in the opening TT, averaging 50.92 km/h over the 11.4 km test.

The E3 Saxo Classic was contested by top junior club outfits and several national teams, including the U.S., Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Latvia, Switzerland, Belgium, Slovenia, Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Luxembourg, South Africa and Italy. There was no Canadian national team at the race.

