Toronto’s Ashlin Barry second at Paris-Roubaix

Dutch rider Michiel Mouris won the junior edition of Paris-Roubaix with a solo move in the closing kilometres, with Toronto’s Ashlin Barry taking second. Mouris broke clear from a select lead group and held off the chasers to claim victory on the Roubaix velodrome. Barry took the sprint for second, while Belarus’s Mikita Babovich took third. The junior race went from Lecelles to Roubaix for a total of 110.3 km.

Riders faced 17 cobbled sectors, including the brutal Mons-en-Pévèle and Carrefour de l’Arbre. The demanding course whittled the field down to seven contenders: Barry, Mouris, Babovich, Alban Picard, Jan Jackowiak, Mats Vanden Eynde and Gijs Schoonvelde.

With the group still intact after the final sector, a sprint looked likely. But Mouris attacked late, gaining a gap that proved decisive.

🥈🥉 The podium of #ParisRoubaix Juniors is completed by 🇺🇸 Ashlin Barry and Mikita Babovich 🥈🥉 Le podium de #ParisRoubaix Juniors est complété par 🇺🇸 Ashlin Barry et Mikita Babovich pic.twitter.com/mrqodHWcHg — Paris-Roubaix (@parisroubaix) April 13, 2025

In 2024, Barry finished seventh. Sunday’s result adds to his impressive list of results this spring, including a second at the E3 Saxo Classic and a win at the Internationale Cottbuser Junioren-Etappenfahrt stage race. At the German event, he also scored two stages — a road race and a time trial.