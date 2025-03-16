Toronto’s Ashlin Barry second in elite omnium at Nations Cup

Toronto’s Ashlin Barry was second at the junior worlds in the omnium in 2024–losing the rainbow jersey in the final sprint of the points race. He received permission to race with the elites at the first UCI Nations Cup in Turkey.

Barry, who recently signed a deal with Visma-Lease a Bike, is still very much a junior.

In the four-event race on Saturday, racing for USA Cycling, he placed fourth in the scratch race and then won the tempo race—giving him the overall lead. He was third in the elimination race and went into the points race still in the lead. However, just like at the junior worlds, it came down to the final points sprint. He would end up second to Yanne Dorenbos—only one point behind. This time, however, it was a grown-up that beat him, not a fellow teenager. Canada’s Chris Ernst also had a solid race, finishing 11th.

On Friday, Barry took another second, racing in the team pursuit. This isn’t his first big result as an elite, either. He and another junior, Enzo Edmonds, won the elite men’s national Madison championship.