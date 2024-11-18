Toronto’s Ashlin Barry wins U.S. elite madison championships

Incredible! Toronto’s Ashlin Barry won the junior madison championships in Detroit—adding to his two other stars-and-stripes jerseys—then doubled down and won the elite race too. The national madison championships took place at the Lexus Velodrome, a fast and short 166-m indoor track.

Racing with Hot Tubes Cycling’s Enzo Emmonds, Barry, 17, (EF Education- Onto) lapped the field, completely dominating the other juniors. They would ultimately earn 56 points for the win.

Barry has had an incredible 2024: fifth at the junior road worlds and oh-so-close to a silver at the world omnium championships. The young rider, who holds both Canadian and American citizenship, has made a strong impression.

Earlier this summer, he won not only the American TT national championships but also the road race. That added to an already impressive palmarès, which included several stage race wins and a seventh-place finish at junior Paris-Roubaix.

The duo raced twice that day, with the final race of the day, the 180-lap elite men’s Madison race, where Barry and Edmonds battled against six teams to take the victory in a sprint to the line. Coming in second was Danny Summerhill, who has raced for pro teams like Garmin (now EF) and UHC. His partner was Brendan Rhim, who races for Continental team Project Echelon Racing.