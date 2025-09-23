Toronto’s Ashlin Barry earns silver in world junior time trial championship

Toronto’s Ashlin Barry, racing for USA Cycling, had a much better 2025 worlds Junior time trial than in 2024, earning silver a year after a start house delay saw him place ninth. Tuesday’s final time trial of the 2025 UCI Road World Championships went to Dutchman Michiel Mouris, the Netherlands sweeping the day’s gold. Canadian Monty Rigby come in 15th.

The Course

The Junior men faced the same course as the U23 women. Côte de Nyanza from the short side and cobbled Côte de Kimihurura were the main features over 22.6 km.

Monty Rigby and Antoine Bergeron flew the Canadian flag.

Rwandan Pacifique Byusa was first to negotiate the course, his time 34:34. Artyom Proskuryakov of Azerbaijan knocked him off the pinnacle with 32:47. Matvei Yakovlev bettered that with 32:13. By the time Bergeron left the start house, Slovenian Vanja Kuntarič was on top with 31:20.

Vilgot Reinhold, perhaps inspired by Swedish compatriot Jakob Söderqvist’s gold on Monday, took the lead with 29:55. American Beckam Drake replaced him in the hot seat before Belgian Seff Van Kerckhove took charge with 29:16. Soon after Rigby posted the 12th fastest time, Dutchman Michiel Mouris went 29:07.

Barry came closest to beating Mouris, only six seconds off.

2025 UCI Road World Championships, Junior Men’s Time Trial

Gold) Michiel Mouris (The Netherlands) 29:07

Silver) Ashlin Barry (USA) +0:06

Bronze) Seff Van Kerckhove (Belgium) +0:08

15) Monty Rigby (Canada) +1:12

49) Antoine Bergeron (Canada) +4:38