Torrential rain and flooded roads cancel Tre Valli Varesine after 58 km

Tuesday was the 103rd Tre Valli Varesine, another venerable 1.Pro Italian race on the road to Saturday’s final Monument of the season, Il Lombardia, the Race of the Falling Leaves. But so wretched was the rain that race organizers shut it down after 58 km. There will be no 2024 champion; the last titlist remains Belgian Ilan Van Wilder.

Initially, two 16-km laps were removed, shortening the race length to 168 km, but it was clear that flooded roads would endanger the riders. The earlier women’s edition was shortened too, but it was completed with Cédrine Kerbaol taking the wet win.

🇮🇹 RACE: #TreValliVaresine With a shortened route, the race is about to start soon. 💦#AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/WH6FVoxHNF — Astana Qazaqstan Team (@AstanaQazTeam) October 8, 2024

🛑 #TreValliVaresine Due to the heavy rain fallen so far in the area, some parts of the course were flooded and not safe at all for the riders. Unfortunately, the conditions mean riders are not able race. So, race cancelled in agreement between riders and organizers 🛑 pic.twitter.com/FOXJ6UMfl2 — Lidl-Trek (@LidlTrek) October 8, 2024

Tadej Pogačar was at the start in Busto Arsizio, but he didn’t get a chance to continue his winning streak. Michael Woods was supposed to line up but didn’t start. Riley Pickrell was the lone Canadian.