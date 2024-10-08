Home > News

Torrential rain and flooded roads cancel Tre Valli Varesine after 58 km

Soggy world champion doesn't get a chance to extend winning streak

October 8, 2024
Tuesday was the 103rd Tre Valli Varesine, another venerable 1.Pro Italian race on the road to Saturday’s final Monument of the season, Il Lombardia, the Race of the Falling Leaves. But so wretched was the rain that race organizers shut it down after 58 km. There will be no 2024 champion; the last titlist remains Belgian Ilan Van Wilder.

Pogačar on Tre Valli Varesine: “Everyone wanted to stop”

Initially, two 16-km laps were removed, shortening the race length to 168 km, but it was clear that flooded roads would endanger the riders. The earlier women’s edition was shortened too, but it was completed with Cédrine Kerbaol taking the wet win.

Tadej Pogačar was at the start in Busto Arsizio, but he didn’t get a chance to continue his winning streak. Michael Woods was supposed to line up but didn’t start. Riley Pickrell was the lone Canadian.