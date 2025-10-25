Tough day for Team Canada on Day 3 of Santiago track World Championships

Friday’s middle day of action at the 2025 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Santiago, Chile was a tough one for Team Canada, as 15th was the best result out of six athletes.

The first Canadians to take to the boards on Friday were Ryan Dodyk and James Hedgcock in the kilo qualifying , with the top times under a minute. The top eight chaps moved on, but Dodyk and Hedgcock placed 16th and 17th respectively.

Lily Plante was Canada’s hope in the women’s omnium, which ran the scratch race first. It was doing to be tough up against Lorena Wiebes and Amalie Dideriksen, who took first and second, Plante in 12th. Next up was the tempo race where Plante was lapped and lost 20 points early in the affair. At the halfway mark she was in 19th overall.

In the elimination race, a German was given the hook first and Plante went next. With all four events completed, Plante was 19th.

Sean Richardson and Chris Ernst were Canada’s entrants in the men’s individual pursuit, which began with qualifying. Richardson was matched with a Kiwi and Ernst with an Aussie. The Canucks placed 15th and 16th, but only the top four advanced.

Matthias Guillemette flew the Canadian flag in the men’s point race. Santiago 2025 was Italian Elia Viviani’s swansong before retirement, and he too took on the 160 laps with a sprint every 10. Joshua Tarling lapped the field to jump into the lead, while Guillemette picked up a point on Sprint 4. Just before the midway point Frenchman Clement Petit was on top, but Tarling asserted himself again.

Guillemette grabbed two more points on Sprint 9–he would finish 16th. American Peter Moore became Tarling’s biggest threat but the Brit held him off.