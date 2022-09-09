Home > News

Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l’Ardèche: Simone Boillard third after four stages

The Canadian continues to ride well in France

Simone Boillard racing Photo by: Simone Boillard/Instagram
September 9, 2022
Canada’s Simone Boillard sits in third place overall after the completion of stage four at the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l’Ardèche in France. On Friday, the peloton raced 105.2 km from Beauchastel to Sarras. Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon//SRAM Generation) took the win, with Boillard coming in 5th overall, in a chase group on the hilly stage.