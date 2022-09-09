Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l’Ardèche: Simone Boillard third after four stages

Canada’s Simone Boillard sits in third place overall after the completion of stage four at the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l’Ardèche in France. On Friday, the peloton raced 105.2 km from Beauchastel to Sarras. Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon//SRAM Generation) took the win, with Boillard coming in 5th overall, in a chase group on the hilly stage.

CG 1🇩🇪NIEDERMAIER Antonia CSG 11:19:36

2🇳🇱ADEGEEST Loes IBC+0:37

3🇨🇦BOILARD Simone AUB+1:06

4🇮🇹ZANARDI Silvia BPK+1:08

5🇫🇷RICHIOUD Greta ARK+1:11

6🇨🇴PATIÑO Paula MOV+1:11

~

12🇨🇴PEÑUELA Diana DNA+5:30

18🇲🇽BARRERA Anet DNA+5:40

27🇲🇽GUTIÉRREZ Ariadna FAR+7:48

25🇨🇱VILLALÓN+13:31

