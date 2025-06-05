Tour de Beauce attracts a surprising name from cycling’s past

The Tour de Beauce, Canada’s longest-running professional stage race, returns June 11–15 with a strong international field and a demanding five-day route through southern Quebec.

Now in its 37th edition, the race will see 130 riders from 19 teams representing nine countries cover 725 km of racing. There are several Canadian teams racing: Hustle Pro Cycling, Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii, Les Regis p/b groupe automobile Amis Juniors, TaG Cycling, Ride with Rendall and Manteo Racing. Also toeing the line is a former pro from the ’90s who never quite hung up the cleats. But we’ll get to that.

The opening stage sends riders on a 199-km loop starting and finishing in Saint-Gédéon, heading south toward Lac-Mégantic before climbing north again through Haute-Beauce.

Originally introduced due to roadwork in Saint-Georges, it remains the longest stage in race history — and a new favourite among teams.

Stage 2 starts and finishes in Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne, with 164 hilly kilometres through Lac-Etchemin, Saint-Philémon and the Dorchester region. A mid-stage sprint is planned in Frampton, in front of the Miller Zoo.

The queen stage returns on day three: a 169-km ride that finishes atop Mont-Mégantic, known for shuffling the general classification. Quebec City hosts the penultimate day with a fast, 35-lap criterium around Parliament Hill. The race concludes with a 122-km urban stage through the streets of Saint-Georges.

One other notable rider taking part in Tour de Beauce has been alive for 11 years longer than the actual event. Forty-eight-year-old pro Óscar Sevilla will be racing Beauce for the first time. The Spanish rider was a fixture on the WorldTour in the ’90s… and just never stopped. Well… he did take a teeny tiny break for a few years — but that’s a whole other story.

He now races for the Continental squad Team Medellín – EPM. Twenty years ago he probably would have put 10 minutes into the second-placed rider on Mégantic… but that was then. (Yes I know the climb is less than six km…but this guy got second at the Vuelta, and was one of the great climbers of the era.)

Seville is still pretty quick for a rider approaching 50, so it will be interesting to see how he fares.