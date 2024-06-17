Tour de Beauce Stage 5: Conn McDunphy wins, Josh Burnett takes overall

In Stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de Beauce, Conn McDunphy of Team Skyline emerged victorious, completing the stage in 03:03:20. Jerome Gauthier of Team Ecoflo Chronos finished just 4 seconds behind, taking second place. Sasha Renaud-Tremblay from TaG Cycling RT claimed third , rounding out the podium.

The final overall general classification went to Josh Burnett from MitoQ-NZ Cycling Project. Tyler Stites of Project Echelon Racing secured second place, trailing by 44 seconds. Ian Lopez de San Roman from Aevolo finished in third place. Top Canadian was Felix Bouchard (Team N’side), who came in fifth. Bouchard also finished second in the best young rider competition.

Stage 5 was the tough circuit race in St. Georges. The 122.4 km-race saw 40 riders DNFing.

