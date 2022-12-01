Tour de France 2024 to conclude with time trial in Nice

In 1989 the Tour de France finished with a nail-biting time trial in Paris, where Greg LeMond made up the 50 seconds to leader and two-time titlest Laurent Fignon to win the yellow jersey by eight seconds. On Thursday, the organizers of La Grande Boucle announced that the 2024 edition will conclude in Nice, far from Paris, with a chrono on July 21.

💛 #TDF2024: a finish @VilledeNice 💛 After 110 editions concluded near or in Paris, the Tour de France will finish far from Paris for the first time in 2024 with stage 21 in Nice on July 21. pic.twitter.com/QkyRbAPpmz — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) December 1, 2022

The Tour de France has always finished either in or near Paris, but the 111th edition will close with a GC battle on the French Riviera. The 2024 Paris Olympic Games kicks off on July 26 and organizers are savvy in keeping the events separated.

Next year’s race for the yellow jersey is short of chronos, which is why new Vuelta a España champion Remco Evenepoel will opt to contest his second Giro d’Italia, which has over 70 km of the Race of Truth.

The 2024 Tour de France is expected to stage its first Italian Grand Départ in Florence. It will be the third consecutive foreign start to a Tour after Copenhangen this season and the Basque Country next July 1.