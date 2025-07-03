Tour de France 2025 stage 1 preview: A Lille Grand Départ

The 112th edition of the Tour de France kicks off Saturday! 184 riders from 23 teams are heading to France to leave their mark on cycling’s biggest stage. After recent starts abroad—in Denmark, Spain, and Italy—the race returns to French soil for the first time since 2021, with the Grand Départ taking place in Lille.

Stage 1 on Saturday will be a 184.9-kilometre loop beginning and ending in Lille. The first week of racing can be hectic as riders try to snag a stage win or early yellow jersey before the GC riders take over. Canadian fans can catch live coverage from 7 a.m. EDT on FloBikes.com, with the stage wrapping up around midday.

After a looooong three weeks, the Tour de France will once again finish on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on July 27. This marks the return to the iconic finish line after a year off.

In 2024, the Tour finished in Nice due to the Summer Olympics. However, it will be a smidge different this year–riders will go up the Montmarte climb three times before finishing on the Champs. It could change the outcome of the final stage, usually reserved for the sprinters. Heck, if the GC is close, it may even have an effect on the overall.

All eyes will be on defending champion Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogačar. The Slovenian powerhouse has already notched a slew of wins this season and recently dominated the Critérium du Dauphiné. He will be looking to swap his rainbow jersey for yellow–but not too early. Although with Pogi, who even knows anymore, right?

But still, Pogačar will face stiff competition. Notable rivals are of course two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard, and double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel. Primož Roglič is also a contender, looking to vindicate himself after a disappointing Giro d’Italia.

Two Canadians are racing, both from Israel – Premier Tech. Former national champion Michael Woods–who skipped defence of his title in Saint Georges, due to the conflict with Tour prep, and his teammate Gullaume Boivin. Derek Gee, however, is the new national champion and you’ll see the maple leaf jersey at the Vuelta a Espana later this year.

If you miss the race on FloBikes.com, you can always check back on Canadian Cycling Magazine. There will be a couple of reports daily, with photos after every stage.

