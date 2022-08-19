Tour de France champ Jonas Vingegaard having “tough time”

It’s been a difficult month for TdF winner Jonas Vingegaard, according to a report in Local.dk. After he was welcomed by thousands of Danes in Copenhagen, The 25-year-old ride has kept a low profile.

He’s also skipped the Tour of Denmark and does not plan on doing the World Championships.

“I understand that fans want to see Jonas, and I spoke to him about it yesterday. But he has had a very tough time after the Tour”, Team Jumbo-Visma directeur sportif Frans Maassen said to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet. “We would have liked to show him off during the Tour of Denmark, but we also have to understand that it was difficult to win the Tour de France, what with everything that comes with it.”

Former pro cyclist Maasen said doing his local Tour would be a lot of pressure, and would not be good for his mental health.

“It’s one thing to be physically ready, but you also have to be mentally ready,” Tour of Denmark official Frank Hyldgaard said.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider and fellow Dane Michael Morkov confirmed that his compatriot needs to recover both physically and mentally from his Tour victory. “There’s no doubt that he’s exhausted now.”