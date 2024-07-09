Tour de France champ Miguel Indurain is back with Pinarello

Former pro cyclist Miguel Induráin has rejoined Pinarello after a brief break, and the five-time Tour de France winner celebrated his return to the renowned Italian brand by riding a specially customized Dogma F at the Maratona dles Dolomites event.

Induráin collaborated with Pinarello president Fausto Pinarello on a unique design in a glossy red finish. The Spaniard personally picked up the bike at Pinarello’s headquarters in Villorba, Treviso, before participating in the event.

Indurain in the Dolomites

The Maratona dles Dolomites is annual marathon cycling event held in the Dolomite mountains of northern Italy. The event attracts cyclists from around the world to tackle challenging routes amidst the stunning scenery of the Dolomites.

Menudo descubrimiento de un vídeo de apenas 400 visitas. Euskal 96, con gran calidad de imagen se aprecia la esencia de los duelos Indurain-ONCE. 📹 Jose Vidal: pic.twitter.com/Ah0rqP79Jf — Pedal Vintage (@PedalVintage) September 8, 2021

Induráin dominated the sport in the 1990s with his exceptional prowess in time trials and mountain stages. Born in 1964, he won the Tour de France five times from 1991 to 1995. Induráin’s imposing physique and calm demeanor on the bike earned him the nickname “Big Mig.” Beyond the Tour, he also won two Giro d’Italia titles and an Olympic time trial gold in 1996. He won two world championships and set the Hour Record—all on Pinarellos. When he set the Hour Record at the time, he rode the very unique Pinarello Espada—or, sword, in Italian, bike.

Years with Pinarello

The team he rode for, Banesto, began as Reynolds—which also had Pinarello as a sponsor. That outfit is now known as Movistar. It is one of the longest-running teams in pro cycling. However, in 2023, Indurain decided to distance himself from the brand.

“I met the new managers recently, in Italy, because with the pandemic I had not been able to travel before and had no relationship with them,” he said in 2023. “I didn’t like the management very much, and, as I have a friendship with the Pinarello family, but no relationship with the brand, I decided to leave.”

Back on Fausto’s bikes

But it seems Big Mig and Pinarello have mended fences. Pinarello president Fausto Pinarello was elated with the news. “I’m delighted to have Miguel back in the Pinarello family as he is the cyclist I feel the deepest connection with,” he said. “Our friendship spans over 30 years, and he is an integral part of Pinarello’s history; his incredible performances helped us grow to become the brand we are today. It was a very proud moment seeing him riding our new Dogma F, and we look forward to this new phase in our partnership.”

Indurain’s legacy

Currently, Tadej Pogacar is aiming to win the Triple Crown of cycling—the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France, and the road world championships. (He’s on another Italian bike, a Colnago. The last rider to do so was the late Marco Pantani. However, Indurain was very close to achieving it in 1995. After winning the Giro and Tour, he was in the mix at the worlds in Duitama, Colombia. His Spanish teammate, Abraham Olano, riding for Mapei-GB, which is sorta kinda Soudal – Quick Step, won the race—on a flat tire, no less. Indurain would take the silver, just one spot away from being one of the few cyclists to win the Triple Crown.