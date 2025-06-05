Tour de France favourites Pogačar, Vingegaard and Evenepoel to square off at Dauphiné

The main lead-up race to July’s Tour de France, the 77th Critérium du Dauphiné, starts on Sunday with a hilly parcours from Domérat to Montluçon. It will be a ding-dong throwdown between Tadej Pogačar, 2023 titlist Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel, the trio that stood on the Paris podium last July 21. Its eight stages have little to attract sprinters. There’s a short time trial and three consecutive uphill or summit finishes to end the race on June 15, 20 days before the Tour de France start in Lille.

Last year’s edition won by Primož Roglič was notable for Derek Gee’s podium spot.

Vingegaard hasn’t raced since March’s Paris-Nice, a race he abandoned because of crash injuries. He didn’t recover in time for his next scheduled race, the Volta a Catalunya.

World champion Pogačar ran riot through the spring, adding another UAE Tour, Strade Bianche, Ronde van Vlaanderen, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège to his palmares.

Evenepoel started his season late due to injuries from last season, but fifth in the Tour de Romandie was encouraging for the Belgian.

The parcours is so hilly it’s difficult to say what isn’t a GC day. The 17.7-km time trial is an obvious day for the overall aspirants.

The queen stage is Stage 7, straightforward brutality: three HC-rated climbs over 132 km. The opener, Col de la Madeleine, is the mildest in grade at 6.2 percent average. The summit finish Valmeiner is the shortest at 16.5 km. Col de la Croix de Fer in the middle is the sharpest at 22.4 km of 6.9 percent.

Besides the Big Three, the same chaps who want to stand on the Paris podium in their stead will be looking to do so in the Dauphiné: Enric Mas, Lenny Martinez, Matteo Jorgenson, Matthias Skjelmose, Guillaume Martin and Carlos Rodriguez.

Alpecin-Deceuninck reckons that Mathieu van der Poel has recovered enough from his fractured scaphoid suffered in a crash at a MTB UCI World Cup in Nové Město to race.

Canadian Michael Leonard will be taking on his fifth WorldTour stage race of the season.