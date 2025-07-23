Tour de France Femmes 2025: 5 Canadians to watch

It’s just a lotta Tour de France, isn’t it? On Sunday, the fourth edition of the Tour de France Femmes begins. The nine-stage event starts in Vannes and heads to Plumelec, covering a total of 78.8 km.

Some of the big names lining up for the 2025 Tour de France Femmes include Demi Vollering (FDJ–SUEZ), Marlen Reusser (Movistar Team), Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx–Protime), Juliette Labous (FDJ–SUEZ), Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl–Trek), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto), Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education–Oatly), Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility), and Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ).

In 2024, fans were treated to a great final stage that saw Niewiadoma take a fantastic win in yellow, denying Vollering another title. Since then, the Dutchwoman has changed teams — might that shake things up this year?

But those stars are just part of the story. A bunch of Canadian women are lining up, and all of them could deliver big results in the most important women’s race of the year.

Several Canucks will be making their Tour de France Femmes debut — and it’s well deserved after the seasons they’ve been having. Kiara Lylyk and Nadia Gontova will represent Winspace Orange Seal, coming off strong results with the French team. Expect them to play both supportive and opportunistic roles.

EF Education–Oatly brings its dynamic Canadian duo: new (third-time’s-a-charm) national champion Alison Jackson — who’ll be sporting an updated kit — and Magdeleine Vallières. Both are in great form this year. Jackson will likely be hunting stage wins, while Vallières, with her climbing chops, could be a factor in the GC by the time the race wraps up in Châtel Les Portes du Soleil on Aug. 3.

Unfortunately, neither Holmgren sister — Isabella or Ava — appears to have made the Lidl–Trek roster. Isabella had a stellar Giro, and with the gap between races, recovery seemed possible. Perhaps the team has other plans. Same goes for Ava, who’s been having a strong second year on the road for the WorldTour squad.

One more name to watch: Sarah Van Dam, who’s been crushing it for CERATIZIT–WNT Pro Cycling this season. She’s fast — seriously fast — and could be a real threat in the sprint stages.

You can catch the racing live at FloBikes.com. And if you miss a stage, don’t worry — Canadian Cycling Magazine will have full reports every day. Allez les filles!

