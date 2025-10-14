Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift… et M&M’s?

The Tour de France is adding a new taste to the summer spectacle—chocolate. Organizers of both the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift have confirmed a new three-year partnership with the chocolate candy M&M’S.

The deal sees France’s second-favourite chocolate confectionery brand take up a place in the famous publicity caravan, the colourful carnival that precedes the peloton each stage and brings goodies to roadside fans. For M&M’s, it’s a chance to blend sport, celebration and nostalgia, handing out treats as the caravan snakes across the country.

The French love ’em

Produced at Mars Wrigley’s site in Haguenau, Alsace for more than half a century, M&M’S has become woven into French daily life, according to a statement (move over pain au chocolat?) It’s apparently found in one in three households. With 750 employees turning out 72,000 tonnes annually for France and Europe, the brand is positioning itself not just as a snack, but as part of a shared cultural moment. (Again, who knew? What about the Éclair, Macarons or petit fours?

Victoria Abramova, CEO of Mars Wrigley France, the parent company of M&M’S said the collaboration builds on shared values.

“We are very pleased and excited to announce this partnership between an iconic event and brand in France. Through this multi-year partnership with the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, we are reaffirming our commitment to the values of fun, sharing and community,” she noted, calling M&M’S “a symbol of pleasure and joy that is part of everyday life in France.”

Tour director Christian Prudhomme echoed the sentiment. “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with M&M’S, one of France’s favourite sweets,” he said. “The whole family will be in for a treat when the caravan passes by.”

Its pretty common to see cyclists eat the popular Haribo gummy bears after races for a quick sugar hit. (Fun fact, the name derives from the German founder, HAns RIegel BOnn.) But sounds like some riders may want to switch it up for M&M’S in 2026.