Flobikes will broadcast first Tour de France Femmes in Canada

In 2022 the women’s version of Tour de France, the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift, is finally returning to the pro race calendar. If you can’t make it to the streets of Paris to watch in person, FloBikes will be bringing a full slate of live coverage to Canada.

FloBikes, a part of FloSports, announced it has secured the exclusive Canadian broadcaster rights for Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift for 2022 and 2023. Coverage of the eight-day women’s professional stage race starts on July 24, 2022. It will be the first time a full women’s edition of the French Grand Tour will be held in 33 years, and builds on the excitement created by several years of shorter La Course events.

Tour de France Femmes will squeeze a ton of action into its eight-day run. The women’s race will start on the Champs-Élysées the evening before the men’s Tour de France concludes in Paris. From there, it heads to iconic cycling locales, including Planche des Belles Filles, Ballon d’Alsace and through the white gravel roads of the Champagne region.

“FloSports is thrilled to be able to provide cycling fans in Canada streaming access to the historic debut of the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift next summer,” said Ryan Fenton, FloSports Director of Global Rights Acquisition. “We believe women’s races are some of the most exciting events to watch and we are proud to partner with ASO to provide a platform that will showcase the level of skill and talent of these world-class athletes.”

Adding the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift is an important expansion of FloBikes’ coverate of women’s pro racing. It complements the broadcasters coverage of the Women’s WorldTour races including Tour of Flanders Women, Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta and Paris-Tours.

FloBikes has also held the exclusive Canadian broadcast rights for the men’s Tour de France since 2020.